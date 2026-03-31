E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Hybrid airline model

From the Newspaper Published
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THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Time to make PIA a budget airline’ (Jan 17), which proposed reforming Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from a full-service airline to a budget carrier, a policy shift further influenced by the revenue streams depicted by world-class European and North American budget carriers. However, the restructuring of PIA in line with the standards adopted by the budget airline model demonstrates some caveats.

The flight network of PIA is spread across 21 international and 14 domestic destinations, an operational facet that positions PIA in a very precarious condition as far as transitioning into a budget air carrier is concerned. The evolution of PIA into a budget airline is bound to strain the customer acquisition and retention rate across the long-haul network of the airline due to the tendency of the budget airline ecosystem to render limited in-flight services and convenience.

A remedy to the full-service carrier model that has haemorrhaged the revenue margins is to envisage a hybrid airline approach encompassing the polar airline models. The incorporation of a budget airline model across the domestic operational spectrum and a full-service model for the intercontinental flight routes is the need of the hour to turn around the state of affairs that has crippled PIA.

This model is not novel in nature, and diverse airlines have embraced the dual-service airline model, with the likes of Lufthansa being the forerunners. Lufthansa’s wholly-owned subsidiary Eurowings is acting as a budget airline, sporting a narrow-body aircraft fleet, while Lufthansa continues to operate as a full-service premium airline, plying the transatlantic flight routes facilitated by a wide-body aircraft fleet.

The path forward for PIA is to revamp its entire business model and to effectively integrate the dual-airline model into its operational affairs to optimise the opportunities that PIA vouches to leverage.

Zakeriya Ali
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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