Mianwali in distress

WHENEVER a high-profile personality visits a region, it raises hopes of trans-formative development and renewed government attention. For the people of underdeveloped districts, such visits symbolise opportunity, progress and recognition. Unfortunately, for many areas in Pakistan, development remains an unfulfilled promise. Despite having existed for over a century, Mianwali continues to rank among the most neglected and underdeveloped districts of the country.

With minimal investment and sincere planning, the region holds significant potential to contribute to the national economy, but it remains overlooked.

Namal valley, one of Mianwali’s most scenic regions, presents a painful picture of decline. Once home to the beautiful Namal Lake and rich wildlife, the valley now suffers environmental degradation. The lake has dried up, the dam has been heavily silted, and its gates are reportedly non-functional. Unchecked deforestation has further damaged the ecosystem, turning what was once a vibrant natural habitat into a lifeless wasteland.

Historically, Namal dam stands as a remarkable achievement. The foresight of those behind the idea benefited the region for decades. However, since the creation of Pakistan, successive govern-ments have failed to rehabilitate and modernise this vital infrastructure. After nearly eight decades of neglect, the water table has fallen drastically due to silting and the drying of the lake, creating immense hardship for the local people.

Besides, five union councils in the Salt Range vicinity, including Namal, continue to suffer from inadequate health facilities despite being home to a substantial population. Repeated appeals by residents have yielded little response. The people of Mianwali are known for their hard work, patriotism and loyalty to the state.

They fulfil their responsibilities with dedication, but even the most basic of facilities remain missing. Development is not a privilege; it is a right. The people of Mianwali hope that they would one day get what has always been their right.

Muhammad Iqbal Awan

Mianwali

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026