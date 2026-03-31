E-Paper | July 10, 2026

PUBLIC LIBRARY

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PUBLIC LIBRARY: A lot of students come to Meer Rahmat Public Library in Pasni to prepare for their respective exams. However, the lack of essential books, proper chairs, tables and power supply makes studying difficult. A few members deserve appreciation for somehow managing the library out of their own pockets, but institutional support is lacking. The chairman of the local municipal committee recently provided some assistance after intense and repeated appeals, but there is a lot that needs to be done. Immediate steps should be taken for the sake of students’ future.

Khuda Dost Saleem
Pasni

TRANSPARENT RECRUITMENT: The recruitment process for BPS-5-15 jobs through the Sindh Job Portal has raised serious concerns among the candidates. During my interview at the Services Department, I saw two candidates with written test scores of around 41-42 marks. However, the candidates scoring 60 or above marks were expected to be short-listed for interviews. Such instances raise questions about the fairness of the process. The recruitment process has already faced long delays. The government should publish a final merit list showing each candidate’s written marks, viva marks and academic marks along with the aggregate. Only through such transparency can trust in the system be restored.

Name withheld on request
Jacobabad

DANGEROUS BREACH: A portion of the divider on the Banaras Overhead Bridge has suffered serious damage, leading to an illegal opening that is used and abused by motorcyclists at will to enter the fast lane against the flow of traffic. This often results in sudden braking, traffic disruption and accidents. Several mishaps have already occurred, posing a serious threat to the commuters and pedestrians alike. This hazardous breach exists right in front of the police and traffic police checkposts. The broken portion of the divider should be repaired without delay, and strict action must be taken against traffic violators.

Razi Alam
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe