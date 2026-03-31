PUBLIC LIBRARY: A lot of students come to Meer Rahmat Public Library in Pasni to prepare for their respective exams. However, the lack of essential books, proper chairs, tables and power supply makes studying difficult. A few members deserve appreciation for somehow managing the library out of their own pockets, but institutional support is lacking. The chairman of the local municipal committee recently provided some assistance after intense and repeated appeals, but there is a lot that needs to be done. Immediate steps should be taken for the sake of students’ future.

Khuda Dost Saleem

Pasni

TRANSPARENT RECRUITMENT: The recruitment process for BPS-5-15 jobs through the Sindh Job Portal has raised serious concerns among the candidates. During my interview at the Services Department, I saw two candidates with written test scores of around 41-42 marks. However, the candidates scoring 60 or above marks were expected to be short-listed for interviews. Such instances raise questions about the fairness of the process. The recruitment process has already faced long delays. The government should publish a final merit list showing each candidate’s written marks, viva marks and academic marks along with the aggregate. Only through such transparency can trust in the system be restored.

Name withheld on request

Jacobabad

DANGEROUS BREACH: A portion of the divider on the Banaras Overhead Bridge has suffered serious damage, leading to an illegal opening that is used and abused by motorcyclists at will to enter the fast lane against the flow of traffic. This often results in sudden braking, traffic disruption and accidents. Several mishaps have already occurred, posing a serious threat to the commuters and pedestrians alike. This hazardous breach exists right in front of the police and traffic police checkposts. The broken portion of the divider should be repaired without delay, and strict action must be taken against traffic violators.

Razi Alam

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026