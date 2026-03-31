E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Four killed as rivals clash in Khyber

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KHYBER: Four persons lost their lives and two sustained injuries when rival groups traded fire in Bara on Monday, the police said.

They said that the incident took place near Aziz market, in the limits of Meelwat police station, where rival groups of Malak Darwaish and Aamir Shah came face to face and opened fire.

They said that three members of the Malak Darwaish group and one from the rival group lost their lives in the exchange of fire.

Police said that one person from each of the groups was also injured. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said that the reason behind the rivalry between the groups, hailing from the Mashukhel locality of Badhber in Peshawar, was stated to be a longstanding land dispute.

The police said that a case had been registered against both groups and investigations had started.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe