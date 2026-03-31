Four killed as rivals clash in Khyber

KHYBER: Four persons lost their lives and two sustained injuries when rival groups traded fire in Bara on Monday, the police said.

They said that the incident took place near Aziz market, in the limits of Meelwat police station, where rival groups of Malak Darwaish and Aamir Shah came face to face and opened fire.

They said that three members of the Malak Darwaish group and one from the rival group lost their lives in the exchange of fire.

Police said that one person from each of the groups was also injured. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said that the reason behind the rivalry between the groups, hailing from the Mashukhel locality of Badhber in Peshawar, was stated to be a longstanding land dispute.

The police said that a case had been registered against both groups and investigations had started.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026