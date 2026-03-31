Former nazims want withdrawal of changes made to LG Act

PESHAWAR: Former representatives of local bodies have demanded the restoration of the Local Government Act, 2013, to its original form. They allege that subsequent amendments undermined grassroots governance and deprived them of their legal rights and resources.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Amanullah Khan, patron-in-chief of the All Nazimeen Neighbourhood and Village Council Organising Committee (Peshawar district chapter), criticised the provincial government. He described it as systematically weakening the local government system.

He was flanked by former nazim Qaiser Khan Farooqi and others.

Mr Khan termed the period from 2015 to 2019 as a “golden era” marked by development and effective service delivery, but added that after the 2019 local government elections, in which the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf faced setbacks, the provincial government amended the local government law to the detriment of elected representatives.

Claim Rs156bn were allocated for LBs in four years, but only Rs3.6bn released

Mr Khan alleged that the government, through changes approved by the provincial cabinet, curtailed the powers of local representatives, blocked development funds and rendered the system ineffective, depriving citizens of services at the grassroots level.

He further claimed that the shift from a district-based system to a tehsil-based structure had led to the failure of the entire system.

The former LB representatives said that over the past four years, Rs156.4 billion had been allocated for local governments in settled and merged districts, but only Rs3.6 billion had actually been released.

They elaborated that in 2021, Rs15 billion were allocated for settled districts and Rs2.4 billion for merged ones, but only Rs2 billion were released. In 2022-23, Rs37 billion and Rs4 billion were allocated, respectively, but only Rs1.2 billion were disbursed. In the fiscal year 2023-24, Rs17 billion for settled and Rs5.2 billion for merged districts were allocated, but no funds were released.

Similarly, in the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26, allocations of Rs24 billion and Rs6 billion, and later Rs39 billion and Rs6.6 billion for settled and merged districts, respectively, were made, however, no funds were released, they added.

The former local government representatives said that they were unable to carry out even minor development works, forcing them to protest to demand their rightful funds.

They also alleged that over the past two years, local government representatives had not received their honoraria, further compounding their grievances.

They warned that the organising committee would launch a strong protest movement if the Local Government Act, 2013, wasn’t restored to its original form.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026