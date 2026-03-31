Delay in issuance of licences to microbiologists resented

LOWER DIR: The Microbiologists Association of Pakistan on Monday expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the issuance of laboratory licences to microbiologists and urged the authorities to resolve the matter at the earliest.

In a joint statement, the association’s president Sajjad Ahmad, vice-president Salman Khan, and general secretary Kashif Ahmad welcomed the decision of the Allied Health Professionals Council (AHPC) to withdraw a ‘controversial’ notification, terming it a positive development.

However, they noted that no final decision had yet been made about the issuance of licences, which continued to cause uncertainty among professionals.

The association asked the AHPC leadership and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to convene a meeting and announce a clear policy on this issue.

They said the licensing matter had been pending for a long time, creating employment challenges for thousands of microbiologists working both within the country and abroad.

The inordinate delay, they added, was hindering professional growth and fuelling anxiety among those associated with the field.

SSC EXAM: The annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations being conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand, will commence today (Tuesday).

The authorities claimed to have made foolproof arrangements to ensure transparency and curb malpractices.

A total of 115,932 candidates are appearing in the examinations, for which 489 centres have been established, including 160 designated for girls.

Around 4,150 supervisors and invigilators have been deployed across the region.

Controller of Examinations Hafiz Dr Ayaz Ahmad told reporters that the board had introduced a cluster system and engaged fresh graduates as examination staffers for the first time this year.

He said the move was aimed at eliminating cheating and discouraging favouritism.

“Under the new arrangements, the installation of CCTV cameras has been made mandatory in examination halls, and live monitoring will be carried out from a central control room to ensure strict oversight,” he said.

Dr Ahmad said that staff appointments had been made through a computerised draw system to ensure transparency.

He said that special committees had been formed to maintain discipline during the examinations, while modern mechanisms had been employed to prevent paper leaks.

Mr Ahmad urged parents to cooperate with the board and examination staff in ensuring transparency and curbing cheating.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026