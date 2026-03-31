Residents vow not to allow granite mining in Oghi

MANSEHRA: Residents of Oghi tehsil have decided not to allow mining activities in their villages, saying that large-scale blasting had destroyed the natural environment and water resources.

“We have met the assistant commissioner, the deputy superintendent of police, and the SHO of the police station concerned and conveyed our decision that we won’t allow granite mining in our villages. Anyone challenging our decision will be responsible if any law-and-order situation is created in the area,” Munir Tanoli, a former tehsil councillor, told reporters.

Villagers from Neel Batala, Chaukal, Chaki, and Salaya areas, led by Mr Tanoli, said large-scale blasting had destroyed forests and road infrastructure.

Mr Tanoli said that a jirga attended by residents from different villages had decided not to allow granite mining in the region.

Say extensive blasting destroying environment, water sources

“Our forests have been destroyed, and the underground water table has significantly declined due to mining, adversely affecting our environment,” he said.

Mr Tanoli added that women were forced to travel long distances to fetch water. He threatened that people would take to the streets if mining were carried out in their villages.

“We have also appealed to the police, tehsil administration, and other relevant departments to ensure that no one mines granite here,” Mr Tanoli said.

MUSIC EVENT: A folk music event was organised in Torghar in connection with Eid celebrations.

“Such festivities have been part of our culture for centuries, in which folk singers and players of ancient instruments captivate the audience with soothing music,” Zahid Khan, a member of the indigenous community in Judbah, the district headquarters, told Dawn.

The music event was organised to mark Eidul Fitr and to keep alive centuries-old traditions, such as the playing of rabab, harmonium, and drums, which mesmerised the audience, particularly youngsters.

The singers performed famous Pashto folk songs, thrilling youngsters who danced to the traditional beats, paying a tribute to the heroes of Pashtun culture.

The rabab, harmonium, and tabla players also stole the show with solo and orchestrated performances.

“Such events are a permanent feature of the hujra culture,” Zahid Khan said.

He said that the jirgas, deeply rooted in Pakhtun society, particularly in the erstwhile tribal belt, helped promote traditional games to keep youth away from negative activities.

“Traditional archery, which has been losing its ancient charm over time, is also a major feature of these gatherings, pulling crowds,” said Rubnawaz, another resident.

He said that traditional archery involving wooden bows had largely vanished.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026