Young man abducted over family dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Close relatives have allegedly abducted a young man at gunpoint over a love marriage dispute in the Parova tehsil here, the police said.

According to police officials, Azim Arain, 60, a resident of Basti Dhandla, lodged a report under sections 365, 506 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The complainant stated that on February 9, he was at home while his son, Faheem, had gone to transport sugarcane on a tractor-trolley. He alleged that his other son, Naeemullah, informed him that a resident, Ikram, had conveyed via phone that Faheem had been intercepted at Kanta Mor after loading the sugarcane.

According to the complaint, the suspects, identified as Bilal and his brother Nasir, residents of Zafarabad Colony, allegedly forced Faheem off the tractor at gunpoint and took him away on a motorcycle.

The complainant said that upon receiving the information, he and other relatives rushed to the scene, where they found the tractor-trolley abandoned. Local witnesses reportedly told them that the suspects had forcibly taken the young man at gunpoint.

He said that one of his daughters was married to Nasir. He alleged that the motive behind the incident was a family dispute arising from a love marriage, in which his nephew, Uzair, had married Bilal’s daughter against the family’s wishes.

Police said that an investigation had been initiated and raids were being conducted to recover the abducted youth and arrest the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026