E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Pakistan still grappling with communicable disease burden: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Health Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Malik has admitted that Pakistan continues to bear a substantial burden of communicable diseases, particularly tuberculosis (TB), alongside ongoing challenges in HIV and malaria control.

The minister said this while launching Pakistan’s Integrated OneImpact Community Platform, hosted by the Dopasi Foundation, aimed at strengthening community engagement and improving access to care across tuberculosis, HIV and malaria services.

“While the government of Pakistan provides free-of-cost treatment for both drug-susceptible and drug-resistant TB through the public sector, gaps persist due to limited awareness, stigma, delayed care-seeking and difficulties in navigating the healthcare system,” he said.

Dr Malik emphasised that the OneImpact platform addresses these barriers by integrating health information, service navigation and community feedback into a single digital interface.

The platform enables patients to locate nearby health facilities, understand available services and report challenges, thereby strengthening accountability and ensuring that patient voices are heard.

The minister further commended Pakistan’s move towards an integrated model combining TB, HIV and malaria services, calling it a reflection of the country’s commitment to innovation and health system strengthening.

He stressed the importance of patient interaction, enhanced awareness, inclusion of mental health components and climate resilience within digital health solutions. Additionally, he emphasised the need for robust data integration and building on existing health system infrastructure to maximise impact.

Highlighting the role of partnerships, Dr Malik acknowledged the contributions of the Stop TB Partnership for its global leadership. “Free medicines save lives only when people know where to go, how to access care and whom to turn to when they face barriers,” he said, expressing confidence that the OneImpact platform will help bridge these gaps.

Secretary Ministry of Health Aslam Ghauri emphasised the importance of leveraging digital platforms to ensure equitable, community-level access to essential health services.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe