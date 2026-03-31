Forensic report lost in Matiullah Jan case: police

ISLAMABAD: In the case of senior journalist Matiullah Jan, currently under trial in an Anti-Terrorism Court, the Islamabad Police disclosed that the original narcotics forensic report had been lost during official correspondence.

The police submitted photocopies of the report along with a supplementary challan, requesting that it be treated as part of the judicial record. The supplementary challan also clarified that the forensic findings were negative, and therefore, no narcotics charges had been pressed.

The case was registered at Margalla Police Station on November 28, 2024.

However, earlier a laboratory report prepared by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and placed before the IHC confirmed that the substance allegedly recovered from him did not contain methamphetamine (commonly known as ice), undermining the narcotics allegation.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026