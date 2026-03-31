Rotten meat seized in Attock

TAXILA: Authorities in Attock on Monday seized 126 kilogram of rotten meat being transported from Punjab to KP via Jand and arrested three persons.

According to authorities, the meat was being transported in a passenger van from Rawalpindi to Karak district of KP and was concealed on the roof of the vehicle in unhygienic conditions.

A joint operation by the Punjab Food Authority, highway police and livestock department led to the seizure and destruction of said meat near Khushalgarh checkpost.

The officials said that a veterinary doctor examined the meat on the spot and declared it unfit for human consumption, following which it was confiscated and destroyed.

Police took the vehicle into custody and arrested the driver, while a case has been registered against three persons.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026