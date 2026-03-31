CDA woos Qatari investors in hotel industry

ISLAMABAD: City managers are trying to bring Qatri investment in hospitality sector of Islamabad as a meeting was held here on Monday between both parties. CDA’s team pleading Qatri investors for setting up two five start hotels in Islamabad. The said plots are located in Sector F-5 – one is near the Pakistan National Arts Council (PNCA) and the other is near the Marriot Hotel.

According to a CDA, both pieces of land hold significant promise for the development of upscale hospitality offerings since they are located next to headquarters and offices of government entities.

“A meeting was held on Monday via Zoom at the CDA Headquarters between the CDAChairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and Qatari investors regarding the promotion of the hospitality industry in the federal capital,” read a press release issued by CDA.

It said that the meeting was attended by CDA board members and other officers concerned.

“The participants [of the meeting] were apprised of the investment opportunities in the hospitality industry and various hotel projects in Islamabad,” it said.

Chairman CDA said: “There are excellent opportunities for investors in the hospitality industry, particularly regarding the construction of five-star hotels. Islamabad as a capital holds the status of a regional diplomatic and tourism hub.”

The press release said that Qatri investors were told that current number of five-star hotels in the Federal Capital is insufficient to meet the city’s growing demands.

The briefing further highlighted that there are opportunities for the construction of five-star hotels at prime locations in Islamabad. It was also stated that the CDA is committed to providing full facilitation to investors and adheres to its investor-friendly policies.

“During the meeting, the Qatari investors expressed deep interest in various investment options offered by the CDA and said that they would consider various opportunities for investment in the hospitality industry in Islamabad,” the press release said.

It added that CDA chairman told the Qatri investors that the authority is ready to provide all possible cooperation to investors from Qatar for the promotion of the hotel industry.

“Both sides also reiterated their commitment to increase mutual cooperation regarding the promotion of the hospitality industry,” the press release said.

In Islamabad there are three five-star hotels, one Convention Centre and Pak-China Expo Centre.

Meanwhile, ahead of next year’s SCO conference in Islamabad, the CDA is also planning to construct another Convention Centre in Malpur Area.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026