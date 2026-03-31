E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Former IHC judge returns Rs35m loan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Former judge of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, on Monday returned Rs35 million to the court administration, clearing a substantial portion of an interest-free house building loan he had obtained during his tenure.

Sources told Dawn that Justice Jahangiri had availed a total loan of Rs70m while serving as a judge. Like other senior members of the judiciary, he had been repaying the amount through monthly salary deductions and had already returned nearly half of the loan prior to his removal.

However, after a division bench of the high court declared his appointment illegal, the IHC administration formally asked him to immediately return the remaining outstanding amount.

In response, he paid Rs35m to settle the dues.

Officials said that such interest-free loans is traditionally given to judges and are typically recovered in instalments. Other judges who have availed similar facilities continue to repay them through regular deductions from their salaries.

Justice Jahangiri has challenged his termination before the Federal Constitutional Court, seeking to overturn an IHC order.

In his appeal, Jahangiri requested the constitutional court to set aside the impugned order.

The petition against Justice Jahangiri’s educational credentials was filed by lawyer Mian Dawood.

Justice Jahangiri contended that the proceedings in the IHC reflected bias and were conducted in undue haste. He argued that the maintainability of the petition had been decided without issuing notice to him or affording him an opportunity to be heard, terming it a violation of his fundamental right to due process and fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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