E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Rawalpindi BISE launches command centre to monitor exams

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: Commissioner and Chairman of the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Abdul Aamer Khattak, on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art command and control centre at the Rawalpindi Board Complex.

On the occasion, Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar, Additional Commissioner Mansoor Ahmed Khan, board members and other administrative officers were also present.

During the briefing, it was stated that the Command and Control Centre is the first initiative of its kind in Punjab and will set a new benchmark in examination monitoring and administrative systems.

With the establishment of this modern facility, the examination system will be made more efficient, transparent and reliable through the use of technology. The location of the centre in Rawalpindi, the central city of the Potohar region, holds significant geographical importance, ensuring easy access for relevant officers, examination staff and law enforcement agencies.

The central location will enable timely communication, swift decision-making and effective monitoring. The command and control centre is equipped with a modern surveillance system, allowing real-time monitoring of examination centres. Through this facility, any irregularities, cheating or emergency situations can be immediately identified and addressed, further strengthening the transparency and credibility of the examination system.

Furthermore, the centre serves as a central platform for effective coordination among various departments, where supervisory staff, district administration and law enforcement agencies can work in an integrated manner from a single location, ensuring prompt and effective action.

Additionally, through real-time data feeds, continuous reporting and digital record-keeping, every stage of the examination process is made secure and verifiable, promoting transparency and accountability and further strengthening public trust.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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