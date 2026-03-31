27 policemen suspended for skipping VVIP security duty

LAHORE: The police department has suspended 27 policemen for being absent from VVIP security duties in the provincial capital.

The personnel were assigned sensitive duties on the route of the prime minister who was on an official visit to Lahore. They were deployed at static points of New Origa Centre, Main Market and Kalma Chowk on the ground and rooftops of multi-storey buildings.

When the police authorities learnt about their absence, they ordered an inquiry which confirmed the serious security lapse.

They were called by the senior police officers to explain their position as to why they were not present on the VVIP duties.

On failure to justify their absence, the senior police command suspended them.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026