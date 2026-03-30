E-Paper | July 10, 2026

50 years of EOBI

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NEXT month, the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) would complete 50 years of its existence. Set up with noble intentions, the organisation is suffering because the federal government has failed to keep pace with its constitutional obligations. For instance, the government has stopped the EOBI’s matching grant since 1995, causing irreparable loss to the EOBI Pension Fund.

Besides, only about 50 per cent of registered employers are at present paying their monthly contributions to the EOBI against their registered employees. The number of pensioners is increasing rapidly amid dwindling monthly collections. As a result, as the recent actuarial valuation report has warned, the fund may stand exhausted in the next 10 years.

The EOBI is facing numerous adminis-trative and financial challenges as well. For instance, the present tripartite 16-member Board of Trustees completed its legal two-year term way back in 2015, but it is still functioning because there have been no replacements. Key positions within the organisation have been lying vacant since 2014. The institution is operating at 40pc of its designated workforce. It is no wonder in this situation that a large section of employees serving in the private sector still remains outside the EOBI cover.

Despite a fund volume of Rs650 billion, there is hardly any professional expert of pension fund management, actuary and fund investment in either the EOBI board or management. The federal government needs to take necessary steps urgently.

Israr Ayoubi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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Azfar Shamim
Mar 30, 2026 04:07pm
We strongly urge the Govt to immediately restore the matching grant that has remained withheld since 1995. In addition, the minimum pension for EOBI beneficiaries must be raised to at least match the prevailing minimum wage of 37,000, ensuring a basic standard of living with dignity. With a reported fund of approx 650 billion, it is both financially feasible and morally imperative to increase pensions from the current 11,500 to a more realistic and humane level for nearly 450,000 pensioners.
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