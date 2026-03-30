E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Pension woes

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THE federal government, especially the minister concerned, should pay attention to the plight of the retired employees of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). After serving the institution for 35 years, I retired on July 15, 2022. Almost four years later, I am still waiting to receive my lawful gratuity dues. While the organisation has already paid identical benefits to other retirees, my file somehow has been singled out for discrimination. This is despite the fact that the Depart-mental Accounts Committee (DAC) has recommended the settlement of the case back in October 2025.

As a brain tumour patient, I am finding it impossible to navigate the wall of silence at the ministry and the EOBI chairman’s secretariat. Does an ordinary citizen need ‘political links’ just to receive one’s own hard-earned retirement funds? The relevant authorities should ensure that the rule of law and the institution’s own rules and regulations are applied fairly.

Syed Riaz Ahmed
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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