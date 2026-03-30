Real-life heroes

IF we want our children to pursue a path of meaning, we should tell them the stories of those who walked the road of self-lessness before them. Heroes like Abdul Sattar Edhi, who cradled humanity in his arms, or Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, who brings hope to the sick without seeking wealth in return, can teach lessons far greater than any textbook ever will.

Regrettably, our educational curriculum and mainstream narratives customarily prioritise success measured by wealth or power, neglecting the virtues of compassion and service. When we fail to introduce children to the stories of true heroes, we limit their ability to dream big, and to understand the importance of collective action. Without these heroes as role models, how can our children understand that the strength of a society is based on the power of shared purpose?

Studies show that role models extensively shape the values and ambitions of children. Imagine the possibilities if children are taught to emulate the tireless work of Edhi for the homeless, or Dr Rizvi’s innovation in public health regardless of resource constraints. There are many more, like Dr Ruth Pfau, Abdul Hameed Khan and others who thought and acted in community terms.

The responsibility rests with educators, parents and media to bring these narratives into the public consciousness. Schools should incorporate stories of such indivi-duals into textbooks and extracurricular activities, whereas parents can encourage discussions about these role models at home. Media outlets must highlight their contributions, present them as role models to look up to. If we, as a nation, fail to expose our children to these luminaries, we risk raising a generation that would prioritise personal gain over societal good.

Muhammad Shahjahan Memon

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026