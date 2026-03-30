Young invigilators

THE recent decision taken by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat to enlist fresh graduates for examination and on-screen marking duties is alarming. As an educator who has performed numerous examination duties, I believe this step overlooks several ground realities. First, can a 22-year-old graduate realistically manage a high-pressure hall of 100 students? Senior teachers possess classroom management skills that new graduates simply have not developed.

Second, can these young individuals withstand the pressure of the cheating mafia? Having personally faced threats for stopping malpractice, I doubt whether a private citizen can resist such intimi-dation without the protection of a per-manent government post.

Furthermore, exam administration involves complex clerical work and strict adherence to rules. How will the board ensure accountability?

To safeguard the process, the board must ensure these graduates are paired with seasoned invigilators rather than being left in charge. Empowering ‘young blood’ must not come at the cost of a compromised examination system.

Manzar Hassan

Peshawar

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026