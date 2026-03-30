E-Paper | July 10, 2026

AERIAL FIRING

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AERIAL FIRING: Reckless aerial firing, out of ecstasy and mirth in wedding ceremonies, leads to loss of innocent human lives. The practice needs to be discouraged at all costs by taking legal action against the perpetrators. Sadly, sometimes happy occasions turn into sad moments, mourning and anguish for the dear and near ones. It is the responsibility of the state to stop this rather dangerous practice once and for all.

Azhar Azad Mughal
Shikarpur

UNINTERRUPTED EDUCATION: Frequent closures of educational insti-tutions for summer/winter vacations, emergency holidays and fuel conservation undermine the academic development of thousands of students. The cumulative loss of instructional time can create long-term gaps in knowledge and skills. Instead of resorting to closures as a routine administrative response, the relevant authorities should consider practical alternatives. One viable solution is the provision of structured online learning facilities for students. With digital platforms, recorded lectures and virtual classrooms, learning can continue even during emergencies or logistical challenges. Holidays may provide temporary relief, but they are not a sustainable solution.

Abdul Waheed Chachar
Ghotki

ISLAMABAD AIR QUALITY: No one seems to be bothered by the worsening air quality of Islamabad. Had there been half as much hue and cry as it had been in the case of Lahore’s air quality, the government would have taken action against it. Islamabad’s air quality has reached the ‘hazardous’ level from being ‘unhealthy’ in November last year. The government needs to take immediate and firm actions to improve the air quality. Additionally, the residents should take responsibility and contribute to making the air cleaner and healthier. The federal government should enforce stricter regulations, plant more trees, incentivise car-pooling, introduce bicycle lanes, curtail construction and limit barbeque activities during the wedding season.

Amatuz Zahra Rizvi
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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