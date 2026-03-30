E-Paper | July 10, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Unidentified plane

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NEW DELHI: An un-identified aircraft was over New Delhi this morning [March 29]. It left white vapour trail which floated in the sky for over half an hour. A spokesman of the Indian Air Force Headquarters said that Air Force planes which were up in the sky at the time had been instructed to follow the aircraft and find particulars about it. He said that so far the identity of the plane had not been established.

Bharati Defence Minister said in Parliam­ent … that the Indian Air Force had not been able to identify the aircraft. … The aircraft, he added, was believed to be flying at a height of over 30,000 feet and therefore it was not possible for Indian aircrafts to gain that height starting from ground level. — News agencies

[As reported by news agencies in Hong Kong,] Peking Radio today [March 29] broadcast a statement rejecting as “not worthy of reply” General MacArthur’s offer to meet the Communist commander in Korea to negotiate a truce. “It will go to the dustbin just the same as all other statements he has made,” it said, adding that his statement about the possible invasion of China was “more serious” and must be watched closely.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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