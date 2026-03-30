E-Paper | July 10, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Sardari tax

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QUETTA: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has directed Baluchistan administration to ensure that Shishak, Sardari tax, was not ext­r­­acted from the people in any form… . [He] issued this directive at an open kutchery in Sibi this morning [March 29]. He said that the days of feudalism were now over and added that it was a policy decision that no one would be allowed to charge Shishak. [He] gave pat­i­e­­nt hearing to the complaints of the people. At one stage he said that he had no personal en­­mity with Marris and Bugtis. He was aga­i­nst the Sardari system. — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al- Na­­hyan, President of the United Arab Emi­rates, was quoted here as calling for a joint Arab military intervention to end the civil war in Lebanon. The Saudi Press Agency qu­­o­ted him as saying at a Press conference in Abu Dhabi … that Lebanon was an organ of the body of the Arab nation. Sheikh Zayed gave the Press conference for journalists ac­­companying King Khalid of Saudi Arabia on a visit to Abu Dhabi. He went on: “Criminal hands played their role in interfering in Lebanon. These hands have no mercy on the Arabs.”

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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