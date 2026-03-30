Afridi says Centre wants to shift focus from its ‘failures’

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Sunday said that federal government twisted address by Qasim Khan, the son of former prime minister Imran Khan, to deceive people and shift focus from its failures in economic management and governance.

“The federal government is attempting to shift the burden of its economic mismanagement onto Qasim Khan in order to conceal its incompetence,” he said while addressing a news conference at KP House in Islamabad.

In an official statement issued here, the chief minister said that the speech of Qasim at UN Human Rights Council was translated into Urdu to ensure that its actual content was clearly understood by people.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) sought to strengthen Pakistan’s economic trajectory under GSP Plus framework. He said that European partners required adherence to key principles including democracy, human rights, environmental protection and transparent governance. “However, the current federal government is in violation of these standards and is attempting to deflect responsibility,” he added.

Accuses govt of ‘twisting’ address by Imran’s son at UNHRC

He stated that on April 9, 2022, an elected government was removed as part of a broader conspiracy and an imported setup was imposed, causing irreparable damage to continuity of democracy. He said that in the general elections of Feb 8, 2024, public mandate was clearly in favour of PTI, but it was undermined.

Mr Afridi expressed serious concern over the prevailing state of rule of law and fundamental rights, stating that PTI activities including peaceful assemblies and protests were being restricted. He alleged that PTI workers were being subjected to arrests and mistreatment.

He stated that elected representatives and PTI workers in Punjab and Sindh faced coercive actions. He said that journalists critical of government were also subjected to inhumane treatment. He also condemned crackdown on Pakhtuns in Punjab and Sindh.

The chief minister said that Imarn Khan had been incarcerated in bogus and politically motivated cases. He said that he was being held in continued isolation. He alleged that Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi too faced mistreatment in custody.

He said that federal government failed to meet the requirements associated with GSP Plus. In contrast, he claimed, the KP government was undertaking effective measures for national development and was making significant investments in environmental protection for future generations.

He said that KP formed approximately 45 per cent of Pakistan’s forest cover and continued to expand afforestation efforts in line with the vision of Imran Khan.

“In contrast, deforestation for commercial housing developments is being undertaken by the bogus and imposed government, while corruption at federal level has escalated to alarming levels, with IMF reports indicating financial irregularities amounting to Rs5300 billion,” he alleged.

Mr Afridi said that economic mismanagement led to industrial slowdown, contraction in key sectors including textiles, widening trade deficits, increased outward migration of youth and declining investor confidence. He said that the economy was increasingly reliant on external borrowing and remittances, while political instability continued to exacerbate economic vulnerabilities.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026