E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Hoti urges political unity for peace in province

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MARDAN: ANP leader and ex-chief minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti has said that over the past forty years of the ongoing war against terrorism, the Pakhtun nation has rendered great sacrifices.

He emphasised that the government and all political parties must set aside their politics and adopt a unified strategy to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while addressing party workers’ convention in Rustam tehsil.

On this occasion, ANP district president Imran Mandoorii and tehsil president Jahangir Alam Khan also addressed the gathering.

Amir Haider Khan Hoti stated that all political leadership must show seriousness regarding the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Otherwise, its effects will not remain limited to the province but could impact the entire country, he added.

He warned that if the government and political parties continued to show negligence, the conflict will not remain confined to one region. Referring to the struggle of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Bacha Khan), he said that Bacha Khan spent 37 years in prison but always advocated for the progress, prosperity and peace of the Pakhtun nation.

He added that there was a need to follow the same philosophy at present.

The former chief minister further said that tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan was harming the Pakhtun people and dialogue between the two countries was the only solution to their issues.

He also noted that tension among Iran, Israel and the United States posed a threat to global peace and no country could remain unaffected by its consequences. He added that Pakistan’s efforts towards dialogue were commendable, but serious steps were needed at the global level to ensure lasting peace.

He made it clear that Awami National Party desired peace under all circumstances and stood with those who raised their voices for it.

Referring to his government in KP, he said that the Awami National Party had initiated record development projects in the education sector including the establishment of universities, colleges and schools.

He said that if these educational initiatives had continued over the past 13 years, today every district would have had at least one public university.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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