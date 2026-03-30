Man shot dead in Khyber

PESHAWAR: Unknown assailants on Sunday shot dead a man in Khyber district, local police said on Sunday.

They said that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Melo Ward police station, in the Akakhel Sanzalkhel area, where unknown assailants opened fire, killing a man, identified as Hameedullah.

The deceased was reportedly a resident of the Shin Darang area.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026