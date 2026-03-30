Shortage of staff in Dasu hospital causes problems to patients

PESHAWAR: A district health officer has complained that a doctor hired by a private organisation as specialist for the outsourced district headquarters hospital Dasu, Kohistan Upper, is not registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and has demanded action against him.

The district headquarters hospital in Dasu is one of the 19 hospitals run by private organisation under public-private partnership (PPP) initiative of health department. The hospital has been facing plethora of issues for the past several months.

The district health officer (DHO) has been constantly pointing out shortcomings on behalf of National Integrated Development Association (Nida), which runs the hospital.

Recently he has sent a letter to authorities concerned, enlisting observations that impact patients’ care in the hospital.

DHO alleges a doctor working there is not registered with PMDC

Health department has been contracting out under-performing hospitals to non-governmental organisations through Health Foundation (HF) to improve patients’ care.

Recently, in a letter, the Kohistan DHO has drawn attention of the managing director of HF towards shortage of staff and other clinical issues in the hospital.

According to it, DHO Dr Roshan Zada paid an inspection visit to the hospital along with the deputy district health officer, Dr Taj Mohammad, and public health coordinator Dr Abdul Majeed and recorded observations.

The letter said that three doctors, including general surgeon, paediatrician and anaesthesiologist of the 11 consultants required as per contract, were present in the hospital at the time of visit. It said that an imposter having no PMDC’s registration had been working as radiologist since November 1, 2025 but he signed agreement on December 5, 2025 as per HF’s record.

The same consultant has been drawing Rs250,000 salary as per agreement with Nida but the latter demanded Rs450,000 against the post from health department. The situation with regard to availability of medical officers was also unsatisfactory as 11, including three lady doctors, were available of the 20 sanctioned positions, said the letter.

The DHO said that 10 of 25 male nurses were present whereas 37 of 39 paramedics were on duty. He said that OPD services were available for limited specialties in surgery, gynae and paeds while first aid facility existed for patients in the hospital. He added that an FCPS-II trained gynaecologist was present in the hospital to provide service to women coming to labour room.

The letter said that laboratory in the hospital was operational but pathologist was not available whereas standard protocol was not followed at the pharmacy store as medicines were purchased directly from market without testing them in drug testing laboratory and in conformity with the approved list of medicine coordination cell (MCC) of health department.

It said that dental surgeon performed duty in the hospital but there were no dental technicians and diagnostic services like genexpert machine was installed for diagnosis of tuberculosis patients.

It said that the hospital had no admission services, except a few emergency appendectomies carried out during the last few weeks.

It said that few beds were available for patient stabilisation purpose in emergency room and at the time of visit no admitted patient was present in the entire hospital excluding a few women, who were under-observation in labour room. No intensive care unit was there for adult and neonates, it added.

Officials of Nida, however, said that despite shortage of funds, they had been providing services to people.

“Funds for the quarter (Oct-Dec 20205) have still not been released and almost the second quarter is approaching. We received funds till August 2025 and we paid salaries to staff till December 2025 and to Class-IV employees till January 2026,” they said.

“Outsourced hospitals have been facing delay in getting funds,” they said. Of late, health department cleared Rs413 million dues of private organisations for July-Sept 2025 quarter while the process for payment in the next quarter was nearing completion, they said. They added that HF had linked issuance of funds to performance.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026