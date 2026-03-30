E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Over 50 detained for violating Tenancy Act in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: A shop-to-shop and house-to-house checking has been launched by the police against those violating the Tenancy Act.

In the last three days, 33 cases have been registered and 51 people detained for violating the Act.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown has been launched on the instructions of CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani. He said search operations were underway across the city on a daily basis and a tenant registration report was being checked by senior officers.

Police have urged citizens to immediately register urban tenants and employees with the relevant police station or on Police Khidmat Markaz and Punjab police mobile app. The citizens have also been urged to report those violating the Act to the police.

The police said not registering tenants was a punishable offence. The police are also taking verification certificates from all union councils, chairmen, councilors and market presidents across the city.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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