E-Paper | July 08, 2026

No burden on bill payers: Islamabad Electric Supply Company

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to ensure electricity supply for consumers who pay their bills regularly and on time.

Moreover, the burden of non-paying consumers will not be shifted to those who pay their bills.

However, Iesco has urged consumers to ensure the timely payment of their power bills so that the supply system can continue to function in a stable and efficient manner.

Mohammad Sarwar, chief engineer (commercial), stated that the prompt payment of electricity dues was not only a national and moral responsibility but also enabled the organisation to provide improved and uninterrupted services to its consumers.

He said the Iesco management had provided multiple modern and convenient platforms for the ease of consumers to pay their bills.

“These include commercial bank branches, mobile banking applications, ATM machines, Easypaisa, JazzCash and other digital payment channels. In addition, consumers can also pay their electricity bills through QR codes from the comfort of their homes at any time without any difficulty.”

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe