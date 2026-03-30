E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Free cardiac surgery programme launched in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses party’s social media team in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses party’s social media team in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File
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LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a cardiac surgery initiative under the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, aimed at providing free and timely treatment to patients suffering from heart diseases.

The Chief Minister Cardiac Surgery Programme has commenced in nine public and 15 private cardiac institutions, offering free treatment to eligible heart patients residing in Punjab.

The first successful open-heart surgery under the initiative has already been performed at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore, marking a significant milestone.

Under the initiative, an amount of over Rs3 billion annually has been allocated for the treatment of cardiac patients with a target to eliminate long waiting lists for open-heart surgeries within six months.

To facilitate patients, a dedicated helpline (0800-09009) has been established, while patients can also contact 042-99066000 from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 11pm. Also, guidance is available via WhatsApp at 0333-6756390, ensuring maximum accessibility for those in need of information and support.

Ms Nawaz stated that the government is committed to providing advanced healthcare facilities to thousands of cardiac patients, hoping that the programme will play a vital role in ensuring free, timely, and quality treatment for patients across Punjab.

Speaking at the Women Leadership Award ceremony, the CM reaffirmed her commitment to female empowerment, stating that the autonomy and strength of women is closest to her heart.

She said that her administration is actively creating safe environments where women can pursue economic opportunities without any fear.

Reflecting on her own journey as Pakistan’s first woman chief minister, she noted that the path to leadership was not easy, requiring her to challenge a specific mindset and navigate a male-dominated political landscape despite her family’s deep-rooted political legacy.

She also shared her personal reflections on her political struggle, including her time in Adiala Jail, emphasising that her rise to the province’s highest office was a journey of resilience rather than privilege.

She challenged the notion that leadership is defined by gender, asserting that she is successfully managing complex sectors such as the economy, agriculture and law and order. Encouraging families to trust and support their daughters, as her father did for her, she concluded that when women are empowered and protected, they achieve success that brings immense pride to the entire nation.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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Ghazi Randhawa
Mar 30, 2026 10:29am
Government should also launch awareness campaign on how to diagnose precursor conditions and lifestyles that make Pakistani people more susceptible to heart diseases.
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