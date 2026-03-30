Direct UK flights to boost Pakistan’s tourism: PTDC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftabur Rehman Rana on Sunday said the restoration of direct flight operations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, particularly from Islamabad and Lahore to London, will provide a major boost to Pakistan’s tourism sector.

In a statement, he said improved air connectivity with key international markets such as the UK will significantly enhance Pakistan’s accessibility for foreign tourists, particularly for the large Pakistani diaspora and international travelers seeking authentic cultural and adventure experiences.

“The resumption of direct flights to London from 29th March 2026 following a six-year hiatus is a critical step toward revitalizing inbound tourism. It will not only facilitate ease of travel but also help rebuild international confidence in Pakistan as a safe, vibrant and welcoming tourist destination.”

He stressed the urgent need for connecting more global destinations in Europe, Central Asia and Far Eastern countries through direct flights to give boost to the tourism economy.

The United Kingdom remained one of Pakistan’s most important tourism source markets. Enhanced connectivity between Islamabad, Lahore and London is expected to encourage increased tourist flows, promote heritage and cultural tourism, and support business and investment travel.

Pakistan offers a unique blend of attractions, including breathtaking mountain landscapes in the north, ancient archaeological sites, vibrant cultural traditions, and diverse culinary experiences. With improved international access, the country is well-positioned to attract a broader segment of global travelers.

“PTDC remains committed to working with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to promote Pakistan as a premier tourism destination and to ensure sustainable and responsible tourism growth,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026