Taxila administration seals wedding hall for violating one-dish policy

TAXILA: The local administration launched an operation against violations of the Punjab Marriage Functions Act 2016 to maintain civic order and public welfare and sealed one marriage hall besides imposing heavy fine over violations related to the ‘one-dish’ policy and stipulated operating hours.

On the directives of the chief minister, a province-wide crackdown on marriage halls violating regulations regarding one-dish policies and operating hours has been launched.

During a crackdown launched by Assistant Commissioner Maria Javaid, an inspection was carried out at nine marriage halls in Taxila and Wah and one of the marriage halls located on GT Road in the limits of Wah Saddar police station was found violating one-dish and operating hours rules and subsequently the premises was sealed and fine imposed.

The AC ordered the relevant government officials to launch an immediate crackdown on wedding ceremonies where the policy of one dish was being violated.

Talking to office-bearers of local marriage and marque hall association, Ms Javaid warned against the violation of the “one dish policy” at the marriage halls.“We are committed to enforce laws and will ensure adherence to the ‘one-dish’ and time restrictions in wedding halls at all costs,” she added.

She said there would be no exceptions, and cases would be filed against the wedding hall owners and event managers found violating the policy.

The marriage halls, marques and hotel owners were urged to follow these government orders to avoid any potential trouble, as this move was a significant shift in the local event and dining landscape.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026