Workers express reservation against Punjab’s proposed labour code

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan Mili Labour Federation Punjab President Abdul Majeed Salik has expressed serious reservations over the proposed Punjab Labour Code (PLC) calling it contrary to the fundamental rights of workers.

In a press conference in Toba on Sunday, he said the draft law discourages permanent employment while granting legal cover to the contract-based system, a move that could render workers’ jobs increasingly insecure and deprive them of long-term economic stability. He warned that such provisions would further weaken the already vulnerable position of the labour force.

Mr Salik also raised concerns about the restrictions being imposed on labour unions and the role of collective bargaining agents (CBA), terming it an attempt to undermine collective representation. He noted that limiting union activities could adversely affect the industrial relations framework and disrupt workplace harmony.

Urge government to review the draft and engage all stakeholders

Highlighting another critical issue, he pointed out that key matters such as occupational health and safety were being delegated to a committee, which, he feared, could result in ineffective implementation. This, he cautioned, could lead to an increase in industrial accidents and put workers’ lives at risk. He emphasised that in any civilised society, the protection of workers’ health and safety must remain a top priority.

He also criticised the proposed removal of the legal right to strike, calling it a violation of workers’ democratic and constitutional rights. He objected to changes in the powers of labour courts, alleging that administrative authorities were being granted powers that fall within the judiciary’s domain, potentially compromising the impartiality of the justice system and delaying fair outcomes for workers.

He claimed that the proposed PLC weakened workers’ rights overall and could negatively impact industrial harmony. He urged the government to review the draft thoroughly and engage all stakeholders, particularly labour organisations, to ensure legislation that protects workers’ rights, promotes industrial stability, and upholds justice. He warned that failure to do so may compel workers to pursue constitutional and democratic means to safeguard their rights.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026