E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Workers express reservation against Punjab’s proposed labour code

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan Mili Labour Federation Punjab President Abdul Majeed Salik has expressed serious reservations over the proposed Punjab Labour Code (PLC) calling it contrary to the fundamental rights of workers.

In a press conference in Toba on Sunday, he said the draft law discourages permanent employment while granting legal cover to the contract-based system, a move that could render workers’ jobs increasingly insecure and deprive them of long-term economic stability. He warned that such provisions would further weaken the already vulnerable position of the labour force.

Mr Salik also raised concerns about the restrictions being imposed on labour unions and the role of collective bargaining agents (CBA), terming it an attempt to undermine collective representation. He noted that limiting union activities could adversely affect the industrial relations framework and disrupt workplace harmony.

Urge government to review the draft and engage all stakeholders

Highlighting another critical issue, he pointed out that key matters such as occupational health and safety were being delegated to a committee, which, he feared, could result in ineffective implementation. This, he cautioned, could lead to an increase in industrial accidents and put workers’ lives at risk. He emphasised that in any civilised society, the protection of workers’ health and safety must remain a top priority.

He also criticised the proposed removal of the legal right to strike, calling it a violation of workers’ democratic and constitutional rights. He objected to changes in the powers of labour courts, alleging that administrative authorities were being granted powers that fall within the judiciary’s domain, potentially compromising the impartiality of the justice system and delaying fair outcomes for workers.

He claimed that the proposed PLC weakened workers’ rights overall and could negatively impact industrial harmony. He urged the government to review the draft thoroughly and engage all stakeholders, particularly labour organisations, to ensure legislation that protects workers’ rights, promotes industrial stability, and upholds justice. He warned that failure to do so may compel workers to pursue constitutional and democratic means to safeguard their rights.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe