‘Food business witnessing growth’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The food business is witnessing a robust growth in Faisalabad with nearly 25,000 registered food outlets across the district, underscoring a rapidly expanding urban economy and rising consumer demand.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar, while talking to reporters on Saturday, claimed that a total of 24,933 active food business operators had been registered since January 2024, reflecting a significant surge in commercial activity across both urban and peri-urban areas in just 15 months. He said that the steady rise in registered food businesses was a clear indicator of economic momentum and business confidence in the district.

“Faisalabad is emerging as a vibrant economic hub where micro, small and medium enterprises are not only expanding but also creating large-scale employment opportunities,” he said and added that this sector alone was supporting thousands of workers, from shopkeepers and vendors to suppliers and logistics staff.

He stated that grocery stores were leading the expansion and data showed that karyana (grocery) stores dominated the sector, accounting for the largest share with 7,853 outlets, followed by 3,099 food points. “The trend highlights the central role of everyday consumer demand in driving business growth,” he said.

The commissioner said that as a diverse and expanding ecosystem, the sector spanned 84 different business categories, ranging from tea stalls to restaurants, bakeries, and departmental stores to large scale manufacturers, indicating a broad-based and inclusive economic expansion. These accounted for nearly 79% of all registered outlets, reflecting the dominance of small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He noted that this structure was crucial for inclusive growth. With nearly 25,000 operational units, this sector was injecting substantial economic value into the market every day, the commissioner added.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026