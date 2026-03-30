US humbled, Japan edge Scotland as Mexico, Portugal draw in friendlies

ATLANTA: The United States suffered a sobering reality check ahead of this summer’s World Cup after a heavy defeat to Belgium, while Japan claimed a late victory over Scotland and Mexico played out a goalless draw with Portugal in international friendlies over the weekend.

Co-hosts the United States were routed 5-2 by Belgium in Atlanta on Saturday, exposing defensive frailties in Mauricio Pochettino’s side just 75 days before the World Cup kicks off in North America.

GLASGOW: Japan’s Junya Ito scores during the international friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park.—Reuters



The Americans made a dream start when Weston McKennie fired them ahead in front of a crowd of 67,000, but Belgium responded emphatically. Zeno Debast equalised before halftime, and the visitors took full control after the break through goals from Amadou Onana and Charles De Ketelaere, the latter converting a penalty. Substitute Dodi Lukebakio added a brace to complete the rout before Patrick Agyemang scored a late consolation.

Pochettino described the defeat as a necessary “reality check,” saying the setback could help shape the team’s preparation for the tournament.

Christian Pulisic admitted the performance fell short of expectations, insisting the team must improve against elite European opposition. The United States next face Portugal in another high-profile friendly before Pochettino names his final World Cup squad in May.

In Glasgow, Scotland’s first outing since securing their first World Cup qualification in 28 years ended in disappointment as Japan earned a 1-0 win at Hampden Park.

Despite resting several key players initially, Japan extended their strong run in friendlies when substitute Junya Ito struck six minutes from time, capitalising on a goalkeeping error by Angus Gunn.

Scott McTominay had Scotland’s best early chance, but Japan gradually controlled proceedings in a subdued encounter.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke lamented conceding late in a match that appeared destined for a draw, while Gunn’s mistake intensified competition with veteran Craig Gordon for the starting goalkeeper spot ahead of the World Cup.

Scotland will face Ivory Coast next before a final warm-up match against Curacao in June.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw in Mexico City in a friendly marking the reopening of the iconic Estadio Azteca ahead of the June 11–July 19 World Cup.

The match served as a test event for the renovated stadium, one of the tournament’s key venues, with a festive crowd in attendance. Portugal created the better chances, with Joao Felix going close early and Goncalo Ramos striking the post, while Bruno Fernandes fired narrowly wide after halftime.

Mexico nearly snatched victory late on through substitute Armando Gonzalez, but his header drifted wide.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised his side’s effort against top-level opposition, while Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said the match provided valuable preparation despite his team’s lack of finishing accuracy.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026