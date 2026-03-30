E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Mayweather says rematch with Pacquiao exhibition

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LAS VEGAS: Floyd Mayweather’s scheduled rematch with Manny Pacquiao will be an exhibition fight, with the venue for the bout yet to be nailed down, the former multi-weight world champion said on Saturday.

Mayweather, 49, and Pacquiao, 47 had announced last month that they would meet at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September, with the bout streaming globally on Netflix.

However, Mayweather told Vegas Sports Today: “As of right now, we don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be at.

“The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don’t know if it’s 100% going to be there.

“And this is not actually a fight, it’s an exhibition...

“It’s an exhibition, so we’re both winners. I mean, we just want to go out there and entertain the people and put on a good show.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mayweather announced last month that he would return from retirement, with his last professional bout coming in 2017 against Conor McGregor.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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