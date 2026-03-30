Youth, minor girl killed in armed attack on family in Jacobabad village

SUKKUR: A group of heavily armed clansmen attacked a family killing a youth and a minor girl in Jacobabad on late Saturday night. Three other youths were wounded in the attack, believed to be carried out over some monetary issue.

Officials at the Dodapur police station said they have detained some suspects after the family named certain members of the Mirali and Dahani clans in their complaint.

The police identified the teenage deceased as Saddam Lohar and the minor girl as Sajida.

Giving details of the incident, residents of Mohammad Malook Lohar village, situated in the Garhi Khairo taluka, said that the assailants armed with heavy guns, rockets and other sophisticated weapons drove into the neighbourhood and kept firing into the air outside the home of Sadiq Lohar to harass the family and terrorise other villagers. Some of them turned their guns towards the home and fired shots, killing Saddam and Sajida. Three other family members also received gunshot wounds, the villagers added.

They said that the assailants continued to spread panic in the village by firing into the air before leaving the area.

The police and Lohar clansmen took the victims to the Garhi Khero Taluka Hospital, where a postmortem of the deceased was performed and the wounded victims were provided treatment.

Enraged members of the affected community, led by Sardar Tariq Javed Lohar, took the bodies to the nearby section of the Jacobabad-Garhi Khairo road and staged a sit-in against the incident. They kept the road blocked for vehicular traffic for several hours demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.

During the course of the protest, some senior police officials held negotiations with the community elders and assured them of an early arrest of the culprits.

On their assurance, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026