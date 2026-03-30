This week 50 years ago: Shopkeepers’ strike and fire at Jubilee Cinema

THE issue of the ever-increasing vehicular traffic in Karachi seems to have no definitive solution. Along with the high number of vehicles, comes the parking problem (as has been mentioned in this column). On March 30, 1976, it was learnt that the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) had advised owners of private and public vehicles not to pay parking fee for less than five minutes of parking in the controlled areas. It was decided at a meeting chaired by the chief officer of the KMC and attended by transport operators. The transporters complained that contractors and their agents had been charging fee even if they stopped their vehicles to drop off or pick up passengers. They also accused them of harassment. Hence, it was decided that contractors would not charge for less than five minutes.

But things went haywire when on April 1, shopkeepers at the crowded centres in Saddar went on strike after a clash with the agents of parking fee contractors. Five persons sustained minor injuries and eight were arrested by the police. Panic prevailed in the zone for some time when the police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to stop the fighting. The shopkeepers — from Bohri Bazaar, Mahboob Cloth Market, Saddar Cooperative Market, Zebunnissa Street and Abdullah Haroon Road — had been protesting against the imposition of the car parking fee for the last 15 days. Upon seeing the clash, a large number of shoppers in the market, including women and children, ran for safety. Within minutes, the entire locality gave a deserted look. After that, policemen were posted at Empress Market and Clark Street. The trouble started when a businessman parked his car near a bank on Somerset Street. He paid 25 paisa to a fee collector and went inside the bank leaving three persons in his car. When he returned, the collector once again demanded fee saying he had parked for more than an hour. The arguments from each side led to a brawl. Parking agents manhandled the man and other car owners joined in to support the latter. Within minutes, it was free for all.

Another major incident that Karachiites had to face that week took place on March 30: nearly 600 people ran in panic as the Jubilee cinema house near Saeed Manzil caught fire towards the end of the matinee show. Cine-goers broke through all exits at the first sight of the blaze, which started from the false roof because of a short circuit. Thankfully, no one received injuries. The cinema building was damaged and most of its furniture was gutted. The cement sheet over second and third class enclosures caved in, but by that time the last person in the hall had already exited.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026