Iran’s ambassador won’t leave Lebanon despite expulsion: diplomatic source

Iran’s ambassador will not leave Lebanon despite being declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country by Sunday, an Iranian diplomatic source told AFP.

“The ambassador will not leave Lebanon, in accordance with the wishes of the speaker of parliament Nabih Berri and of Hezbollah,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Lebanon’s foreign ministry this week gave Tehran’s envoy until Sunday to leave in the latest unprecedented step by Lebanese authorities since a new war erupted on March 2 between Israel and Hezbollah.