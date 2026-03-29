E-Paper | July 08, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Crimes against Germans

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FRANKFURT: Serious incidents between American troops and Germans have increa­sed … during the last three months, even while the [US] Army and High Commission have been pressing “German-American fri­e­ndship” drive. Army figures show that: “Cri­mes by Americans against Germans” numbered 79 in February, compared with 47 in Jan­­uary and 46 in December. “Crimes by Germans against Americans” increased to 216 last month from 183 in January and 123 in December. Assault constituted nearly 35 per cent of the incidents committed by Americans … in February. Hit-and-run accidents [ac­­counted] for about 28 per cent and rape for 13 per cent. Thefts were virtually the only crime charged against the Germans. They included 89 stolen vehicles, 32 personal property thefts, 24 thefts of Army supplies and 17 cash thefts. — News agencies

[As reported by news agencies from London,] the BBC is struggling to maintain its vast overseas network of news broadcasts in the face of a reduced Government grant. “We cannot say whether there will have to be a cut in our overseas programmes,” a spokesman said…. But he denied a … report … that the BBC had decided to dismiss 100 members of its overseas staff.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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