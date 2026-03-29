From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Baluchistan issue

SIBI: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said here tonight [March 28] that the problem of Baluchistan was really economic and not political. It was indeed one of the biggest challenges that had been successfully met by the People’s Government, he said. … Mr Bhutto said that people outside Baluchistan must know that the severest attack of the masses of Baluchistan was directed against the Sardari system whose foundations had now been shaken.
He said the people can see a system evolving and … decline of the Sardari system… . The [PM] declared: “Gone are the days when the masses could not raise their voice against the Sardari system which had been firmly rooted by the imperialists.” The imperialists … had done this to reward the Sardar and the feudal lords who had rendered help to the alien rulers … showing them the route to Baluchistan via Dera Ghazi Khan, Kashmore and Kandhkot.
[The PM] said he wished that … people in Karachi … and other places who described the Baluchistan problem as a political issue were present in the convention … so that they could judge for themselves … as to what was the real problem. — News agencies
Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026