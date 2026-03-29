From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Baluchistan issue

SIBI: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said here tonight [March 28] that the problem of Baluchistan was really economic and not po­­litical. It was indeed one of the biggest challenges that had been successfully met by the People’s Government, he said. … Mr Bhut­to said that people outside Baluchistan must know that the severest attack of the mas­­ses of Balu­chistan was directed against the Sardari system whose foundations had now been shaken.

He said the people can see a system evolving and … decline of the Sardari system… . The [PM] declared: “Gone are the days when the masses could not raise their voice against the Sardari system which had been firmly rooted by the imperialists.” The imperialists … had done this to reward the Sardar and the feudal lords who had rendered help to the alien rulers … showing them the route to Baluchistan via Dera Ghazi Khan, Kashmore and Kandhkot.

[The PM] said he wished that … people in Karachi … and other places who described the Baluchistan problem as a political issue were present in the convention … so that they could judge for themselves … as to what was the real problem. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026