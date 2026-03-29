Environmental cost of the Iran conflict

CLIMATE change has obvious global repercussions, including rise in the sea level, drought and excessive heatwaves, threats to water supply and food security, loss of biodiversity, health and economic impacts, and, indeed, much more. While the international community time and again reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection, the environment has long been a silent casualty, among other things, of war and conflict.

The environmental impacts of wars are typically widespread and catastrophic, ranging from the polluting of land, water and the air to the destruction of forests, plundering of natural resources, and the collapse of ecosystems. The current conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran is no different. It is a disaster for the environment and is an extreme example of human brutality against nature. The conflict is bound to have a significant impact on the environment, and, thus, exacerbate the global climate emergency.

Alarmingly, every strike by aircraft, drones and missiles against oil refineries, military sites and nuclear facilities has severe consequences, including the deaths of thousands of people, the destruction of infrastructure, and the creation of a massive environmental sacrifice zone.

An initial study of the climate cost indicated that the war resulted in five million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in only the first 14 days, and drained the global carbon budget faster than 84 nations combined. Climate scientists also projected that humans may generate GHGs equivalent to 130 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, giving us a 50 per cent chance of preventing the planet from warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius. At the current pace of 40 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e), that budget will stand exhausted by 2028.

Furthermore, smoke from bombing and particles containing sulphur dioxide, soot, oil particles and probably heavy metals and inorganic compounds pose health concerns to humans since they may harm the skin and lungs when inhaled or touched. Headaches, skin and eye irri-tation, and breathing difficulties can be immediate effects, especially for individuals with lung illnesses like asthma, older persons, young children, and those with health impairments. Such symptoms may only be the beginning, with long-term risks of cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, DNA damage and cancer still in the wings.

Moreover, the conflict has devastated many important habitats, causing some endangered species to perish. Pollution from unmanaged fires may also permeate soil and water, seep into groundwater, and be absorbed by crops, poisoning food sources, and leaving a legacy of respiratory and other ailments for future generations.

The preceding scenario raises the question of where the accountability for climatic crises lies. Every hit results in a human and environmental disaster, leaving a toxic legacy that will plague the entire region.

Long after the conflict has come to an end, it would be difficult to assess the war’s net environmental impact and potential repercussions on peoples and ecosystems.

Dr Ainy Zehra

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026