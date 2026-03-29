E-Paper | July 08, 2026

A fable for the modern times

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I DO not know why I am reminded of a story that I read long ago in my school days about 60 years ago. The story, titled ‘The wolf and the lamb’, was about a little lamb who was drinking water from a stream. There came a hungry wolf and when he saw the lamb, his eyes twinkled and mouth watered, and his evil mind thought of an excuse to kill the lamb and eat him up. He shouted at the lamb: “Stop drinking water from the river, you are making the water dirty.” The lamb replied politely: “Drinking water from a flowing stream does not make the water dirty.”

The wolf, who had already made up his mind to eat the lamb, made another excuse, saying: “Okay, you are the same lamb who insulted my brother last year.” To this, the reply came: “But I was not even born last year.” Irritated and unable to resist the temptation anymore, the wolf pounced on the lamb and killed him anyway.

The moral of the story is that the wicked and the evil will always find excuses to do the wrong. By the way, it has nothing to do with the present American-Israeli war against Iran.

Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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Mehboob Ali Lalani
Mar 29, 2026 12:43pm
The story of wolf and lamb tells everything crystal clear.
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