Misusing religion

WHILE Ramazan is meant to be a month of peace, tranquility and tolerance, the area where I live was turned into a source of constant disturbance across the month by the activities of the so-called ‘politico-religious party’, which established its union council (UC) office inside Jauhar Park in Gulshan-i-Iqbal’s Block 13-A.

Apart from various activities exclusively for party sympathisers, the UC chairman, like previous years, held taraweeh in the park amid residential area with less than a dozen party followers in attendance. Ironically, the UC chairman and his cronies were never seen during the whole activity, which started shortly after Iftar and continued till midnight every single day.

While taraweeh is usually completed in a little over an hour in mosques, the cleric who conducted the activity in the park, delivered long sermons between the prayers using massive loudspeakers. As such, the whole arrangement was made even though there are at least four mosques located in the same vicinity.

How a religious activity is being used for serving the party was evident when one day taraweeh prayers got transformed into a ‘political rally’ when some third-tier leadership was invited to speak right after the prayers focussing on the government’s ‘atrocities’, like arresting some party leaders. As if all this was not enough, a ‘roza kushai’ function was organised along with Iftar which started more than an hour before Iftar time for the children of party sympathisers.

I am a senior citizen having several health issues, including cardiac and respiratory problems along with hyper-tension. The activity in the park is nothing short of mental and physical torture for me and fellow residents.

The irritating show of ‘self-righteousness’ to display the existence of the so-called religious party at the cost of people’s health and peace was, indeed, a criminal act.

Dr Asif Ahmad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026