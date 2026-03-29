CRISIS MANAGEMENT: Germany is handling the fuel crisis efficiently by subsidising public transport to encourage the public to use it. In Pakistan, prices of petroleum products have been raised to discourage their use. The government has also reduced salaries of employees, affecting their purchasing power. These are two ways to manage the same crisis.

Ibne Zain

Karachi

HAPLESS EMPLOYEES: This is with reference to the report ‘SOE staff salaries slashed as austerity measures expanded’ (March 15). While the government has cut the salaries of the employees of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by 5-30 per cent, such austerity measures have not been imposed on high-profile individuals. Why?

Farhana Ansari

Karachi

SHAHRAH-I-BHUTTO: The road in Shah Faisal Colony leading towards the entry point of Shahrah-i-Bhutto is congested due to the menace of double parking. The traffic signal is faulty, and there is no presence of traffic officials. At the Shahrah-i-Bhutto, a mini toll plaza has been erected unnecessarily, and the security guard has blocked the main entry lanes which makes it a chokepoint. The road turning towards Defence at the end of Shahrah-i-Bhutto is further narrowed down by water tankers parked there. Further, the small patch needs re-carpeting. If these bottlenecks are removed, more people will start benefiting from it.

Capt (retd) Abid Hasan

Karachi

WASTING FOOD: I was invited by a friend at a lavish hotel, offering some hundred dishes in the Iftar buffet. People filled up their plates, but, as happens often, consumed very little. When I inquired about the leftover food, the hotel management told me that it goes into the bin. Undoubtedly, Ramazan teaches us patience, obedience and wisdom, but no such thing was witnessed anywhere there. People should avoid wasting food, and the hotels should distribute the leftover food among the poor and needy.

Dr Hassan Jamil Sandhu

Gujranwala

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026