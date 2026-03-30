COMPANY NEWS

A new transhipment framework

Stakeholders from the shipping industry have shared observations regarding the recent amendments introduced through SRO 517(I)/2025 by the Federal Board of Revenue, as per a press release.

Following discharge at port terminals or transfer to off-dock facilities, custody of the cargo is handled by terminal operators and off-dock entities in line with established operational practices. As such, shipping lines have limited visibility over the subsequent handling and inland movement of containers. Furthermore, the movement of containers to off-dock facilities is arranged through bonded transporters under customs approval and supervision; therefore, shipping lines should not be held accountable for any discrepancies arising thereafter.

Shipping lines have also observed that the requirement for comprehensive scanning of containers moving between terminals and off-dock facilities may create operational constraints and lead to delays. Additionally, the associated scanning charges would impose an extra financial burden on shipping lines, as transhipment cargo typically does not involve a local shipper or consignee, leaving such costs to be borne by the carriers.

EFU Life’s maintains AA++ rating

VIS Credit Rating Company Ltd reaffirms EFU Life Assurance Ltd’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘AA++’ with a stable outlook, according to a press release. The rating signifies the company’s strong capacity to meet policyholder and contractual obligations; risk factors are very low, and the impact of any adverse business and economic factors is expected to be very small.

The rating derives support from a strong sponsorship profile comprising the EFU Group and considers the quality and stability of the company’s senior management. The assigned rating further considers the growth manifested in the gross written premium across all retail and corporate segments during 2025, as well as various optimisation measures taken across the board.

The rating also incorporates sound arrangements with renowned international reinsurers with appropriate risk retention on net account to remain within limits specified by the risk appetite of the company. Moreover, supported by sufficient liquid assets along with adequate capital coverage of claims, the company’s liquidity and capitalisation levels remained satisfactory.

HBFC appoints new CEO

House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) appoints Syed Muhammad Talib Rizvi as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company, as per a press release.

Mr Rizvi brings over 28 years of strategic leadership experience spanning commercial banking, digital finance, fintech, public policy, and regulatory affairs. He has a record of leading large-scale organisational transformations, strengthening institutional governance frameworks, and advancing financial inclusion through innovation and strategic partnerships. The company board expressed confidence in his leadership to steer HBFC towards sustained growth and innovation.

Established in 1952 under the sponsorship of the government of Pakistan, HBFC is one of the country’s oldest housing finance institutions, playing a pivotal role in enabling homeownership. The company holds long-term and short-term credit ratings of AAA and A-1+, respectively, with a stable outlook, and reported a profit before tax of Rs3.16 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Bank Makramah Ltd’s upgraded rating

Bank Makramah Ltd (BML) receives an initial entity rating of ‘A-’ (long-term) and ‘A2’ (short-term) with a ‘stable’ outlook by the VIS Credit Rating Company Ltd, according to a press release.

The assigned ratings reflect a significant improvement in the bank’s credit profile, underpinned by strong sponsor support, successful recapitalisation, ongoing restructuring initiatives, and a strengthened governance and liquidity framework.

It is noteworthy that the bank’s last assigned ratings in 2018 stood at ‘BBB-’ (long-term) and ‘A3’ (short-term) with a ‘negative’ outlook. Subsequently, the ratings were suspended in 2019. The current assignment represents a restoration of ratings after suspension, along with a substantial upgrade in both long-term and short-term ratings, and a revision in outlook.

This achievement underscores the bank’s comprehensive transformation journey, marked by capital strengthening, improved solvency position, enhanced governance structure, and consistent progress toward strategic objectives.

The milestone follows a record pre-tax profit of Rs19 billion for the year ended 2025, alongside compliance with minimum capital requirement and capital adequacy ratio benchmarks.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 30th, 2026