Wall Street’s average annual bonus hit $246,900 in 2025, taking the total payout pool to a record high, according to estimates by the New York State comptroller, reports Bloomberg
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 30th, 2026
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Wall Street’s average annual bonus hit $246,900 in 2025, taking the total payout pool to a record high, according to estimates by the New York State comptroller, reports Bloomberg
Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 30th, 2026