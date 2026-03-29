E-Paper | July 08, 2026

CTD detained 36 suspects last month

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested 36 suspected terrorists belonging to various banned organisations in province-wide operations during the past month.

Those arrested included two dangerous suspected terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij from Faisalabad and Jhelum, says a press release issued by the CTD on Saturday.

Heavy explosives and weapons were recovered from them.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to the spokesperson, CTD conducted 366 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts, questioned 338 suspects and seized weapons, explosives, and other prohibited material.

It said the arrested suspects belonged to the TTP and other banned groups, hailing from Lahore, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Okara, Khanewal, Chiniot, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Jhelum.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists had planned attacks on key buildings in multiple cities. Thirty-one FIRs have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigation was underway.

The CTD reaffirmed that it remained “committed to ensuring a safe province and vowed that no effort will be spared to bring terrorists and anti-state elements to justice”.

Citizens with relevant information have been urged to contact the CTD helpline at 0800-11111.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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