E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Elderly woman injured by dogs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: An elderly woman suffered critical injuries after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs on Bund Road near Yateem Khana Chowk on Saturday.

According to details, 75-year-old Amna Bibi was standing at the chowk when a pack of dogs attacked her. She suffered dog bites on different parts of the body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Last week, a minor girl had died from her critical injuries soon after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in the Township area. Taking notice of the incident, the deputy commissioner immediately dispatched teams to launch a campaign against the stray dogs in the area.

DC Lahore spokesperson Haris Ali Sulehri said the metropolitan corporation established a dog catching squad and they were conducting surveillance after receiving complaints about stray dogs on a daily basis.

He said that the squad was capturing the stray dogs and handing it over to the livestock department.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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