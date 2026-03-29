MoFA security guards changed after theft

GUJRAT: The district police officer (DPO) has changed the entire police guard performing the security duty at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) liaison office in Gujrat.

Official sources said the security guards of police had been changed following the complaints of some these police officials of becoming involved in corruption and performing as agents to get the documents and apostille of the citizens attested. Five police officials, including a lady constable, has been posted.

A senior official of Gujrat police said the new guards had been directed by the DPO to only focus on performing the security duty instead of indulging in irrelevant activities.

Earlier, MoFA had removed the deputy chief protocol officer Ms Khirat as head of Gujrat of the office as well as an assistant protocol official Amir Shaukat Goraya in the wake of an inquiry into the matter of a Rs4m theft from the residence of officials.

The theft case was lodged by Amir Shaukat who had alleged that unidentified thieves had stolen cash amount from the residence that he shared with his colleague, Irfan, on March 14.

The theft of a huge amount from the residence of two officials had raised the issue of alleged corruption.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026