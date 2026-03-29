Transporters fined in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) continued its crackdown on overcharging and overloading of passengers in Tank district on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of RTA secretary Shaukat Iqbal.

Officials said several passenger vehicles were checked, and action was taken against those found violating the rules.

Excess fares collected from passengers were returned, while fines were imposed. In some cases, vehicle permits were also confiscated.

The RTA monitoring team has been conducting regular inspections at various bus terminals and routes to ensure maximum public relief and improve the transport system.

Mr Iqbal said that operations against overcharging, overloading, and other violations would continue.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026